Two local men bring a Wigan community's Titanic story back to life in spectacular fashion with a giant mural

By Michelle Adamson
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 12:30 BST
A mural which celebrates a Wigan township’s heritage and the tragic tale of the Titanic has been unveiled to great acclaim. Andy Firman, owner of Andy's All Day Breakfast in Ashton, gained funding to commission local artist Scott Wilcock, aka Snow Graffiti, to create his biggest mural yet.

And the artwork on side of the Gerard Street eatery is winning great acclaim. Scott worked on the huge project for three weeks. Mr Firman said: “We had a very old advert for the White Star shipping company which owned the Titanic, the advert must be 120 years old painted on the side of the building. Nobody knew about it, even the Titanic Society only discovered it about 18 months ago. Its quite a unique thing for Ashton.”

The mural was funded by the Ashton Regeneration grant and its design includes events happening around the time the famous ocean-going liner sank on its maiden voyage in 1912, such as the riots over coal shortage.

from left, Andy Firman and artist Scott Wilcock, aka Snow Graffiti, look at the work in progress, on the side of Andy's All Day Breakfast, Gerard Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

from left, Andy Firman and artist Scott Wilcock, aka Snow Graffiti, look at the work in progress, on the side of Andy's All Day Breakfast, Gerard Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Two local men bring Ashton's Titanic story back to life - the finished mural in Ashton-in-Makerfield by Snow Graffiti.

Two local men bring Ashton's Titanic story back to life - the finished mural in Ashton-in-Makerfield by Snow Graffiti. Photo: submitted

Artist Scott Wilcock, aka Snow Graffiti, has been working on the mural for over two-weeks.

Artist Scott Wilcock, aka Snow Graffiti, has been working on the mural for over two-weeks. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

The finished mural in Ashton-in-Makerfield by Snow Graffiti.

The finished mural in Ashton-in-Makerfield by Snow Graffiti. Photo: submitted

