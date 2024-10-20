As you will see Wigan’s rugby team was winning trophies back then too!
1. A sea of Wigan flat caps at Central Park in 1946
. Photo: Submitted
2. Wigan v Batley in 1946
. Photo: Send in
3. Employees of GB Swift Bakery and their relations during Wigan Trademen's Holiday in 1946
. Photo: Send in
4. Wigan Warriors (not to be confused with the present day rugby team) rider Norman Hargreaves at the Pit Gate Poolstock stadium with mechanics in 1947
. Photo: STAFF
