..
.

Vintage sport and news pictures from Wigan 1946-'49

By Charles Graham
Published 20th Oct 2024, 04:55 BST
Here’s a grand old album of pictures – including several of sporting teams and their fans plus school pupils – taken in Wigan or of Wiganers between 1946 and 1949.

As you will see Wigan’s rugby team was winning trophies back then too!

.

1. A sea of Wigan flat caps at Central Park in 1946

. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
.

2. Wigan v Batley in 1946

. Photo: Send in

Photo Sales
.

3. Employees of GB Swift Bakery and their relations during Wigan Trademen's Holiday in 1946

. Photo: Send in

Photo Sales
.

4. Wigan Warriors (not to be confused with the present day rugby team) rider Norman Hargreaves at the Pit Gate Poolstock stadium with mechanics in 1947

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice