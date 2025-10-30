What's on in Wigan (November 3-9)

By Michelle Adamson
Published 30th Oct 2025, 15:45 GMT
We have unearthed a wonderful collection of 20 pictures of Wigan and its surrounding areas from our photo archives.

Some of them date back to the late 1800s, while others were taken in more recent decades. See what’s changed and what hasn’t.

Retro 1968 - Dryden Close Scholes, Wigan, in 1968

1. Retro

Retro 1968 - Dryden Close Scholes, Wigan, in 1968 Photo: Gary Brunskill

The Princes cinema off Wallgate in January 1970 when it closed its doors for the last time with "The Mad Room" being the final film showing. It was officially opened on Monday 29th of October 1934 by the Mayor of Wigan, Coun. James Hall and British film star, Anna Neagle, who instead of making a speech danced a number from her most recent film "Nell Gwynn". The first film to be shown was "The House of Rothchilds" featuring George Arliss who at the time was Britain's most distinguished film actor.

2. RETRO

The Princes cinema off Wallgate in January 1970 when it closed its doors for the last time with "The Mad Room" being the final film showing. It was officially opened on Monday 29th of October 1934 by the Mayor of Wigan, Coun. James Hall and British film star, Anna Neagle, who instead of making a speech danced a number from her most recent film "Nell Gwynn". The first film to be shown was "The House of Rothchilds" featuring George Arliss who at the time was Britain's most distinguished film actor. Photo: Frank Orrell

RETRO 1985 - Time is called at The Horsehoe Pub in Scholes pictured before demolition.

3. RETRO 1985

RETRO 1985 - Time is called at The Horsehoe Pub in Scholes pictured before demolition. Photo: GB

Tebbing's boot and shoe shop, Wigan, in 1908, location unknown but possibly Millgate. A poster advertises Wigan Annual Fair with Royal Motor Cars, Cinematograph and Aunt Sallys Cocoanut Bowling.

4. RETRO

Tebbing's boot and shoe shop, Wigan, in 1908, location unknown but possibly Millgate. A poster advertises Wigan Annual Fair with Royal Motor Cars, Cinematograph and Aunt Sallys Cocoanut Bowling. Photo: Frank Orrell

