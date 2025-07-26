Weird and wonderful picture retrospective of Wigan mascots

By Charles Graham
Published 26th Jul 2025, 04:55 BST
Sometimes cuddly, sometimes weird and sometimes downright scary: they are the mascots that represent sports teams and organisations either to give them a child-friendly face or act as chief cheerleader. There have certainly been quite a few to grace Wigan over the years, both as local stars and visitors.

Here’s a batty picture gallery featuring some of them.

.

1. Marley Krajewski, 22 months, meets swim school mascot Puddles, promoting Pyjama Week while raising funds and awareness of PWSA Prader-Willi Syndrome Association UK charity, at the Puddle Ducks swimming group, held at DW Sports Fitness, Loire Drive, Wigan

. Photo: MA

Photo Sales
.

2. Miliken Industrials, Gidlow Lane, had raised £1,000 for the Medequip 4 Kids charity to provide equipment for Wigan Infirmary's Neo-Natal unit. Pictured with Pip the Medequip mascot are, left to right: Gemma Prowse, Claire Price, Kath Thompson, Linda Fairclough

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
.

3. RSPCA mascot Bonzo at Gilmore Veterinary Surgery, High Street, Standish, lead nurse Helen Johnson, practice principal Pamela Gilmore and, licking her lips, Pru the Staffordshire bull terrier with a giant Easter egg that was being raffled

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
.

4. Wigan Infirmary Upper Johnson Ward patients, Taylor Bowe, Charlotte Clyne and Hannah Smith, with Sister Elaine Hibbs enjoy the company of Hal from Rock FM Help a Local Child and Edwards Pie Man when they visited the hospital to raise money for the refurbishment of the play room in the ward

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice