Here’s a batty picture gallery featuring some of them.
1. Marley Krajewski, 22 months, meets swim school mascot Puddles, promoting Pyjama Week while raising funds and awareness of PWSA Prader-Willi Syndrome Association UK charity, at the Puddle Ducks swimming group, held at DW Sports Fitness, Loire Drive, Wigan
. Photo: MA
2. Miliken Industrials, Gidlow Lane, had raised £1,000 for the Medequip 4 Kids charity to provide equipment for Wigan Infirmary's Neo-Natal unit. Pictured with Pip the Medequip mascot are, left to right: Gemma Prowse, Claire Price, Kath Thompson, Linda Fairclough
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
3. RSPCA mascot Bonzo at Gilmore Veterinary Surgery, High Street, Standish, lead nurse Helen Johnson, practice principal Pamela Gilmore and, licking her lips, Pru the Staffordshire bull terrier with a giant Easter egg that was being raffled
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. Wigan Infirmary Upper Johnson Ward patients, Taylor Bowe, Charlotte Clyne and Hannah Smith, with Sister Elaine Hibbs enjoy the company of Hal from Rock FM Help a Local Child and Edwards Pie Man when they visited the hospital to raise money for the refurbishment of the play room in the ward
. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
