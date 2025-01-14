..
Wembley joy and Heinz plant's royal launch: Wigan pictures from 1959

By Charles Graham
Published 14th Jan 2025, 15:45 BST
The first pictures of the far side of the moon were taken and Buddy Holly died in a plane crash. The year was 1959 and the Wigan Today archives have produced a little gallery of that vintage which include several pictures of the Queen Mother in town to open the new Heinz factory at Kitt Green, and more success for Wigan’s rugby stars.

Far from everyone will remember these events but the pictures are still well worth a viewing.

1. Maypole Colliery in Abram

2. A specially chartered train brings some of the 450 guests to the official opening of Kitt Green's Heinz factory

3. HM the Queen Mother visits Kitt Green in July 1959, shortly after production had got under way

4. Peeling potatoes in vegetable preparation shorlty after HJ Heinz, Kitt Green, opened

