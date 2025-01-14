.

Wembley joy and Heinz plant's royal launch: Wigan pictures from 1959

The first pictures of the far side of the moon were taken and Buddy Holly died in a plane crash. The year was 1959 and the Wigan Today archives have produced a little gallery of that vintage which include several pictures of the Queen Mother in town to open the new Heinz factory at Kitt Green, and more success for Wigan’s rugby stars.