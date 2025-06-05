Leigh’s historic Spinners Mill will mark its 100th anniversary with a vibrant, free community celebration this weekend.

Leigh Spinners Mill is widely regarded as the finest example of a late-era cotton mill.

It is one of the few surviving double mills still intact, complete with its original engine houses, mill lodge, and iconic chimney.

The full-day event will blend heritage with hands-on activities and live entertainment.

Visitors can explore a Makers Market showcasing handmade gifts and local crafts, while the on-site Computer Museum offers a nostalgic journey through vintage tech and gaming.

Families can enjoy archery taster sessions, face painting, glitter tattoos, and even meet Star Wars characters.

Free music lessons in vocals, guitar, piano, and drums will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Live performances, creative workshops, and demonstrations will take place throughout the day.

The Mill Micropub will serve real ales and refreshments, alongside a variety of food, coffee, and cakes.

The celebration is on Saturday June 7 from 11am to 4pm.