Wigan borough mill to celebrate 100 year anniversary

By Sian Jones
Published 5th Jun 2025, 04:55 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Leigh’s historic Spinners Mill will mark its 100th anniversary with a vibrant, free community celebration this weekend.

Leigh Spinners Mill is widely regarded as the finest example of a late-era cotton mill.

It is one of the few surviving double mills still intact, complete with its original engine houses, mill lodge, and iconic chimney.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The full-day event will blend heritage with hands-on activities and live entertainment.

The event will celebrate Leigh Spinners Mill's 100th anniversaryThe event will celebrate Leigh Spinners Mill's 100th anniversary
The event will celebrate Leigh Spinners Mill's 100th anniversary
Read More
People and events making Wigan's news in 1977

Visitors can explore a Makers Market showcasing handmade gifts and local crafts, while the on-site Computer Museum offers a nostalgic journey through vintage tech and gaming.

Families can enjoy archery taster sessions, face painting, glitter tattoos, and even meet Star Wars characters.

Free music lessons in vocals, guitar, piano, and drums will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Live performances, creative workshops, and demonstrations will take place throughout the day.

The Mill Micropub will serve real ales and refreshments, alongside a variety of food, coffee, and cakes.

The celebration is on Saturday June 7 from 11am to 4pm.

Related topics:LeighWigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice