These photographs cover a period from the 1960s to ’90s
1. RETRO
Young friends enjoying a roundabout ride at the Easter boat rally at Appley Bridge in 1979. Photo: STAFF
2. RETRO
Wigan Retro 1978 Fancy Hat!...Wigan's ABC Cinema Minors Club members enjoy the Easter Bonnet parade, at the venue in Station Road, Wigan Photo: staff
3. RETRO
Pupils of All Saints Primary School, Appley Bridge, with the Easter cards and decorated eggs they made in 1990. Photo: STAFF
4. RETRO
Wiganers join the crowds for the traditional gatherings at Rivington Pike during the Easter holidays in 1968. Photo: Frank Orrell
