Wigan Easter pictures taken in the 1960s to '90s

By Michelle Adamson
Published 18th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Easter is just round the corner so we have had a rummage through the picture archives for pictures that conjure up memories of the season from decades past.

These photographs cover a period from the 1960s to ’90s

Young friends enjoying a roundabout ride at the Easter boat rally at Appley Bridge in 1979.

1. RETRO

Young friends enjoying a roundabout ride at the Easter boat rally at Appley Bridge in 1979. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
Wigan Retro 1978 Fancy Hat!...Wigan's ABC Cinema Minors Club members enjoy the Easter Bonnet parade, at the venue in Station Road, Wigan

2. RETRO

Wigan Retro 1978 Fancy Hat!...Wigan's ABC Cinema Minors Club members enjoy the Easter Bonnet parade, at the venue in Station Road, Wigan Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Pupils of All Saints Primary School, Appley Bridge, with the Easter cards and decorated eggs they made in 1990.

3. RETRO

Pupils of All Saints Primary School, Appley Bridge, with the Easter cards and decorated eggs they made in 1990. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
Wiganers join the crowds for the traditional gatherings at Rivington Pike during the Easter holidays in 1968.

4. RETRO

Wiganers join the crowds for the traditional gatherings at Rivington Pike during the Easter holidays in 1968. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice