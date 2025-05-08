Wigan events in 1989: see who and what were making the news

By Charles Graham
Published 8th May 2025, 04:55 BST
Our latest dip into the Wigan Today picture archives takes us back 36 years to 1989 and events photographed for the Wigan Observer.

A few famous faces feature.

1. Wigan events captured on camera in 1989

. Photo: STAFF

2. Cheeky schoolgirls Kelly Hill and Michelle Edwards at Poolstock Carnival

. Photo: STAFF

3. He nearly had his chips but Eileen Morgan, having her lunch in the Wiend, wasn't for sharing with this critter.The South American Coati Mundi was being taken for a walk by Nicola Jenkins from Whalley's pet shop to get him accustomed to being on a lead before an "Unusual Animal on a Lead" competition

. Photo: Frank Orrell

4. Irene Carter and son Byron from Cornwall say their goodbyes to the Gibsons on Chorley Road, Standish, with whom they stayed overnight on their way from John O'Groats to Land's End in their pony and trap in aid of Leukaemia Care

. Photo: Frank Orrell

