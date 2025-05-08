A few famous faces feature.
1. Wigan events captured on camera in 1989
2. Cheeky schoolgirls Kelly Hill and Michelle Edwards at Poolstock Carnival
3. He nearly had his chips but Eileen Morgan, having her lunch in the Wiend, wasn't for sharing with this critter.The South American Coati Mundi was being taken for a walk by Nicola Jenkins from Whalley's pet shop to get him accustomed to being on a lead before an "Unusual Animal on a Lead" competition
4. Irene Carter and son Byron from Cornwall say their goodbyes to the Gibsons on Chorley Road, Standish, with whom they stayed overnight on their way from John O'Groats to Land's End in their pony and trap in aid of Leukaemia Care
