Long memories should be tested with this gallery!
1. 1982
All the fun of the fair in Wigan during the May bank holiday 1982 Photo: Gary Brunskill
2. 1982
RETRO - Wigan youngsters enjoy fun and games during school holidays in 1982 Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. 1982
RETRO - Wigan youngsters enjoy fun and games during school holidays in 1980s Photo: Gary Brunskill
4. 1982
