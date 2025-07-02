Wigan events in pictures taken 43 years ago in 1982

Shop closures, summer fun and a football star were among the events and people captured on camera by our photographers in Wigan in 1982.

Long memories should be tested with this gallery!

All the fun of the fair in Wigan during the May bank holiday 1982

1. 1982

All the fun of the fair in Wigan during the May bank holiday 1982 Photo: Gary Brunskill

RETRO - Wigan youngsters enjoy fun and games during school holidays in 1982

2. 1982

RETRO - Wigan youngsters enjoy fun and games during school holidays in 1982 Photo: Gary Brunskill

RETRO - Wigan youngsters enjoy fun and games during school holidays in 1980s

3. 1982

RETRO - Wigan youngsters enjoy fun and games during school holidays in 1980s Photo: Gary Brunskill

RETRO - Wigan youngsters enjoy fun and games during school holidays in 1982

4. 1982

RETRO - Wigan youngsters enjoy fun and games during school holidays in 1982 Photo: Gary Brunskill

