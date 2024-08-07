..
Wigan flashback: late night shopping, hotpants and an elephant in the street

By Charles Graham
Published 7th Aug 2024, 04:55 BST
Take a walk down Wigan's Memory Lane with these pictures from our archives all dating from 1971.

And see what events and which people were making the news 53 years ago.

1. Bickershaw CE primary school production of Alice in Wonderland in 1971

2. Wigan brass band members with their trophy shield

3. Hot pants arrive in Wigan, and these trendy young ladies trialled them on Standishgate

4. Hindley and Abram grammar schools summer sports day

