It was 33 years ago, but for some Wiganers 1991 will still be fresh in the memory. A news-packed year, highlights included all kinds of sporting successes, not least another terrific Challenge Cup win for Wigan plus a royal visit from the Princess of Wales to open the Galleries and law courts.

Surely plenty of memories to savour.

1. Wigan's 1991 news and sport in pictures

2. The Grimsby Town goalkeeper cuts out a cross with Wigan Athletic forward, (former Liverpool super sub), David Fairclough waiting to pounce in a Division 3 match at Springfield Park. Latics won 2-0 with goals from David Fairclough and Don Page

3. A Wigan Sailing Club open day at Scotmans Flash

4. Sam Davies-Bate and Sally Tran of Wigan Classic Owners Club have a fry-up from their 1991 Landrover Defender 110 at Leighton Hall Classic Car Rally

