Wigan history: pictures of news, sport and scenes in 1960

By Charles Graham
Published 26th Sep 2024, 15:45 BST
It’s 1960 and Dave Whelan is stretchered off at the FA Cup final – a moment that ultimately led to Latics winning the same trophy many moons later.

But there was plenty more going on that year as this gallery from the Wigan Today picture library will show you, along with scenes to treasure.

1. Wigan people, places and events in 1960

. Photo: STAFF

2. Wigan Rugby League champions of the 1960 season pictured at Central Park

. Photo: gb

3. Workers in a Wigan cotton mill in 1960

. Photo: Submitted

4. St Anne's Church in Shevington: in those days there were railings, a hedge and tall trees around it

. Photo: Submitted

