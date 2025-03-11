This gallery is a fond reminder of how huge, popular and culturally important it was.
1. Wigan International Jazz Festival over the years
2. An early picture of the Wigan Youth Jazz Orchestra who performed at every single Wigan International Jazz Festival starting in the mid-1980s
3. Actor Kenny Baker, best known as R2D2 in Star Wars, performs the "World's Smallest Jazz Concert" sitting on top of hatchback with a saxophone in Wigan Galleries
4. Australian multi-instrumentalist James Morrison, who was to play with the Wigan Youth Jazz Orchestra at the finale of the 1998 festival, shows off his skills at Howarth's Music Shop in Library Street, one of the event's sponsors. Looking on are Howarth's shop manager Andrew Lord, left, Ian Darrington, festival organiser, Gordon Higginbottom, Yamah (sponsor) and Ernie Garside (promoter).CHARLES STORY
