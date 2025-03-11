Wigan Jazz Festival memories after the axe falls

By Charles Graham
Published 11th Mar 2025, 15:45 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 17:09 BST
There was terribly sad news this week that organisers of the long-acclaimed Wigan International Jazz Festival have pulled the plug after almost 40 years of top quality music-making.

This gallery is a fond reminder of how huge, popular and culturally important it was.

.

1. Wigan International Jazz Festival over the years

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. An early picture of the Wigan Youth Jazz Orchestra who performed at every single Wigan International Jazz Festival starting in the mid-1980s

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

3. Actor Kenny Baker, best known as R2D2 in Star Wars, performs the "World's Smallest Jazz Concert" sitting on top of hatchback with a saxophone in Wigan Galleries

. Photo: ID

Photo Sales
.

4. Australian multi-instrumentalist James Morrison, who was to play with the Wigan Youth Jazz Orchestra at the finale of the 1998 festival, shows off his skills at Howarth's Music Shop in Library Street, one of the event's sponsors. Looking on are Howarth's shop manager Andrew Lord, left, Ian Darrington, festival organiser, Gordon Higginbottom, Yamah (sponsor) and Ernie Garside (promoter).CHARLES STORY

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice