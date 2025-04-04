Wigan King Street memories: clubbers on the town in February 2011

By Charles Graham
Published 4th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
Readers love our picture galleries featuring nights out in Wigan town centre in days of yore. They were taken by our then chief photographer Gary Brunskill for the Evening Post’s popular On The Town page.

This latest gallery of nightclubbers feature pictures first published in the first three weeks of February 2011.

1. Nightclubbers on Wigan King Street in February 2011

. Photo: GB

2. Nightclubbers on Wigan King Street in February 2011

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

3. Nightclubbers on Wigan King Street in February 2011

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

4. Nightclubbers on Wigan King Street in February 2011

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

