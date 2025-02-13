Wigan life in 1965: see how times have changed in 60 years
Published 13th Feb 2025, 15:45 BST
We are offering up a diamond collection of library photographs presenting slices of Wigan life from 1965. News, sports and events from 60 years ago all feature.
1. Scenes from 60 years ago: Wigan in 1965
. Photo: STAFF
2. RETRO
Wigan Rovers team talk before a game at their ground in Poolstock Wigan 1965 Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. Retro 1965
Retro 1965 - Wigan Magic Circle demonstration - Some camera trickery with a double exposure on negative film 1960's style Photo: SUBMITTED
4. Retro 1965
Retro 1965 - Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Titch open Fred Dawes Record Bar in Wigan Photo: SUBMITTED