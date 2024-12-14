Wigan news and sport in 1987: turning back the years

By Michelle Adamson
Published 14th Dec 2024, 15:45 BST
Here’s a nice picture round-up of news, sport, events plus a few familiar faces dating from 1987, the photographs having been taken by Frank Orrell for the Wigan Observer.

See if any of these bring back memories.

1. What was making Wigan's news in 1987

In an idyllic country location that would be visited by many Wiganers over the years is Cedar Farm Gallery in Mawdesley. Two of the owners, Julie and Peter Baillie, are pictured there with daughters Katie and Rebecca and animals when it first opened on Tuesday 7th of July 1987. Julie and friend, Sally O'Farrell, conceived the idea by converting a couple of derelict buildings adjoining Peter's farm and turned them into a tearoom, gift and craft shops with an area for farm animals and children's play area.

Donkey rides at Abram Labour Club Gala on Bank Holiday Monday 31st of August 1987.

Shadow Employment Spokesman and Future Deputy Prime Minister, John Prescott, trys his luck on the tombola stall with Wigan Labour Party officials at the May Day Carnival at Haigh Hall on Monday 4th of May 1987.

