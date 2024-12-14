See if any of these bring back memories.
1. What was making Wigan's news in 1987
In an idyllic country location that would be visited by many Wiganers over the years is Cedar Farm Gallery in Mawdesley. Two of the owners, Julie and Peter Baillie, are pictured there with daughters Katie and Rebecca and animals when it first opened on Tuesday 7th of July 1987. Julie and friend, Sally O'Farrell, conceived the idea by converting a couple of derelict buildings adjoining Peter's farm and turned them into a tearoom, gift and craft shops with an area for farm animals and children's play area. Photo: Frank Orrell
Donkey rides at Abram Labour Club Gala on Bank Holiday Monday 31st of August 1987. Photo: Frank Orrell
Shadow Employment Spokesman and Future Deputy Prime Minister, John Prescott, trys his luck on the tombola stall with Wigan Labour Party officials at the May Day Carnival at Haigh Hall on Monday 4th of May 1987. Photo: Frank Orrell
