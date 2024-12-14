2 . 1987

In an idyllic country location that would be visited by many Wiganers over the years is Cedar Farm Gallery in Mawdesley. Two of the owners, Julie and Peter Baillie, are pictured there with daughters Katie and Rebecca and animals when it first opened on Tuesday 7th of July 1987. Julie and friend, Sally O'Farrell, conceived the idea by converting a couple of derelict buildings adjoining Peter's farm and turned them into a tearoom, gift and craft shops with an area for farm animals and children's play area. Photo: Frank Orrell