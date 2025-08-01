Wigan news in pictures from 1979

Photographs dating back 46 years fill this 1979 vintage Wigan gallery.

Brownie and guide groups, police visiting pupils and some unseasonable snow pictures all feature.

RETRO 1979 - Wigan Police Shevington High School

RETRO 1979 Wigan Police Shevington High School.jpeg

RETRO 1979 - Wigan Police Shevington High School

RETRO 1979 Wigan Police visit Shevington High

1979

RETRO 1979 Wigan Police visit Shevington High

RETRO 1979 Standish Lower Ground Brownies and Guides

1979

RETRO 1979 Standish Lower Ground Brownies and Guides

RETRO 1979 Standish Lower Ground Brownies and Guides b.jpeg

1979

RETRO 1979 Standish Lower Ground Brownies and Guides b.jpeg

