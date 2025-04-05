We hope they hold a few pleasant surprises for readers
1. RETRO
1998 Photo: Wigan Today
2. RETRO - 1998
WIGAN - RETRO - 1998 - The rededication service of St Thomas Moore High School, Wigan. December 1998. Photo: Wigan Today
3. RETRO - 1998
RETRO - 1998 - WIGAN - Flexercise class in Marsh Green, Wigan. 1998. Photo: Wigan Today
4. RETRO - 1998
WIGAN - 1998 - RETRO - Perfume tesing at ASDA Wigan. Photo: Wigan Today
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.