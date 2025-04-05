Wigan news in pictures from 1998 published for the first time since then

By Michelle Adamson
Published 5th Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
Photographer Michelle Adamson has been trawling through old negatives from our archives and has produced this intriguing picture gallery of news pictures taken in 1998. It is the first time any of them have seen the light of day in 27 years.

We hope they hold a few pleasant surprises for readers

1998

1. RETRO

1998 Photo: Wigan Today

Photo Sales
WIGAN - RETRO - 1998 - The rededication service of St Thomas Moore High School, Wigan. December 1998.

2. RETRO - 1998

WIGAN - RETRO - 1998 - The rededication service of St Thomas Moore High School, Wigan. December 1998. Photo: Wigan Today

Photo Sales
RETRO - 1998 - WIGAN - Flexercise class in Marsh Green, Wigan. 1998.

3. RETRO - 1998

RETRO - 1998 - WIGAN - Flexercise class in Marsh Green, Wigan. 1998. Photo: Wigan Today

Photo Sales
WIGAN - 1998 - RETRO - Perfume tesing at ASDA Wigan.

4. RETRO - 1998

WIGAN - 1998 - RETRO - Perfume tesing at ASDA Wigan. Photo: Wigan Today

Photo Sales
Related topics:Wigan
