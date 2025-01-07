Wigan nursery and drama group pictures from 1979

By Michelle Adamson
Published 7th Jan 2025, 04:55 GMT
Here are half a dozen lovely photographs, selected by retro guru Gary Brunskill, focusing on 1979, featuring Britannia Bridge nursery and a drama group.

RETRO

1979 - A model of a lioness at Shevington juniors.jpeg

1. RETRO

1979 - A model of a lioness at Shevington juniors.jpeg Photo: staff

Photo Sales
1979 Britannia Bridge Nursery

2. RETRO

1979 Britannia Bridge Nursery Photo: staff

Photo Sales
1979 - Britannia Bridge Nursery

3. RETRO

1979 - Britannia Bridge Nursery Photo: staff

Photo Sales
1979 St Michael's production of Babes in the Wood

4. RETRO

1979 St Michael's production of Babes in the Wood Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice