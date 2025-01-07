Wigan nursery and drama group pictures from 1979
Published 7th Jan 2025, 04:55 GMT
Here are half a dozen lovely photographs, selected by retro guru Gary Brunskill, focusing on 1979, featuring Britannia Bridge nursery and a drama group.
1979 - A model of a lioness at Shevington juniors.jpeg Photo: staff
1979 Britannia Bridge Nursery Photo: staff
1979 - Britannia Bridge Nursery Photo: staff
1979 St Michael's production of Babes in the Wood Photo: staff
