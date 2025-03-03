For years it was the second most popular visitor attraction in the North West.

But it’s a long time since Wigan Pier drew huge crowds. And for those anxious to witness its revival, their patience will have to be tested further yet.

The council this week said that it is working hard to “secure an exciting future” for the landmark and hoped to share good news soon. But, unfortunately, it was not yet in a position to do so.

It has certainly been a long wait for the next chapter in the chequered history of a cultural icon.

So much work has been carried out on Wigan Pier's iconic buildings but it has been paused for months now

After all it was in March 2018 that the local authority posed for a photo with the bosses of Manchester-based developer Step Places to announce that the former tourist attraction was to be given a new lease of life, with what used to be The Way We Were museum turned into an Altrincham Market-style food hall and distillery, the education centre refreshed and revived, and the Orwell becoming an events venue.

And it could all be up and running within a year.

Six years on and, apart from the odd pop-up arts event at the ex-museum, the big reveal has still to take place.

Frustratingly the work on the buildings is 90 per cent there. It was probably an over-ambitious prediction that it would only be a year before all systems go, even if everything had gone to plan.

A flashback to March 2018 when Gareth Smith, Harinder Dhaliwal and Laura Turley of Step Places, with Coun David Molyneux (second right) announced that Wigan Pier was to be brought back to life - within a year

But then Covid struck, followed by other global crises that ramped up construction costs and created long backlogs. It was also discovered that more restoration was needed than originally thought.

However a huge amount of work was carried out during and after lockdown to the point that the exteriors were fully refurbished and weather-proofed and only about three months would be needed for whatever operators coming to fit the buildings out.

But that’s where it got stuck. The Old Courts was to have played a part in the venture but then bigger operators showed an interest post-pandemic and so contracts were put out to tender.

Since then, there has been little if any activity, and the council would not be drawn on the rumours that it had parted company with Step Places on this particular project.

While all this has been going on, across Pottery Road, huge redevelopments have been going on at what used to be Eckersley’s Mills. And as phase one – which includes an Altrincham Market-style food hall – nears completion, there has had to be a re-think about what now goes in the former Way We Were, as there would be little point in having two food halls next door to each other.

It now looks like that venue will be more entertainment-led, but what that will constitute has yet to be revealed.

A spokesperson for Wigan Council said: “We know residents are keen to know more about the future of Wigan Pier.

"While we’re unfortunately not currently in a position be able to provide an update on the progress of the development, rest assured we are working hard to secure an exciting future for our iconic landmark and we hope to be able to reveal more in the not too distant future.”