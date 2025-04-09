Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wiganers are set to mark the 80th anniversary of the Allied victory in Europe (VE Day) on Thursday, May 8 with a number street parties.

The events commemorate Germany’s unconditional surrender after the five-year Second World War, which ended in 1945.

Allied forces included those from the UK, USA, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, France, Poland and the Soviet Union, now Russia.

Patriotic residents have submitted a number of applications for road-closure street parties on the Thursday even though it hasn’t been granted public holiday status, and the deadline for applications from residents for such events in Wigan has now passed.

A VE Day street party in Dakins Road, Leigh, in 1945

The celebrations look like being similar to the events in 2022 for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee which saw hundreds of street parties take place across Greater Matnchester.

In the Wigan borough, road closures will take place in the following locations: Andover Crescent, Winstanley; Railway Road, Hindley; Harvey Lane, Golborne; Crowther Drive, Winstanley; Delphside Road, Orrell; Westfield Road, Atherton and Ruskin Crescent, Abram.

Council-run events take place on Saturday May 10.