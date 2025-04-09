Wigan VE Day street party road closures

By Nick Jackson
Published 9th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Wiganers are set to mark the 80th anniversary of the Allied victory in Europe (VE Day) on Thursday, May 8 with a number street parties.

The events commemorate Germany’s unconditional surrender after the five-year Second World War, which ended in 1945.

Allied forces included those from the UK, USA, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, France, Poland and the Soviet Union, now Russia.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Patriotic residents have submitted a number of applications for road-closure street parties on the Thursday even though it hasn’t been granted public holiday status, and the deadline for applications from residents for such events in Wigan has now passed.

A VE Day street party in Dakins Road, Leigh, in 1945A VE Day street party in Dakins Road, Leigh, in 1945
A VE Day street party in Dakins Road, Leigh, in 1945

The celebrations look like being similar to the events in 2022 for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee which saw hundreds of street parties take place across Greater Matnchester.

In the Wigan borough, road closures will take place in the following locations: Andover Crescent, Winstanley; Railway Road, Hindley; Harvey Lane, Golborne; Crowther Drive, Winstanley; Delphside Road, Orrell; Westfield Road, Atherton and Ruskin Crescent, Abram.

Council-run events take place on Saturday May 10.

Related topics:EuropeWiganGermanyElizabeth IIRussiaAustraliaUSA

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice