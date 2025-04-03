As well as locomotives taking on water before swansong journeys, they include the long-vanished custom of Wakes Week – where the town’s workers would descend en masse to the station for two weeks by the seaside – along with excited schoolchildren departing for a school trip abroad.
1. Wigan's North Western station, pictured in June 1968
2. Scenes of the last steam trains through Wallgate station, 1968 (Pic: David Wharton)
3. A moment in time captured at Wallgate station in July 1969. Wigan's workforce gather to board their trains to holiday at the seaside for two weeks.
4. Wallgate and the station at the turn of the 19th century
