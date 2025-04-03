Wigan's golden age of rail travel: pictures from yesteryear

By Charles graham
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
Train travel can really stir up the memories, as these pictures taken down the years at Wigan’s town centre stations demonstrate.

As well as locomotives taking on water before swansong journeys, they include the long-vanished custom of Wakes Week – where the town’s workers would descend en masse to the station for two weeks by the seaside – along with excited schoolchildren departing for a school trip abroad.

1. Wigan's North Western station, pictured in June 1968

2. Scenes of the last steam trains through Wallgate station, 1968 (Pic: David Wharton)

3. A moment in time captured at Wallgate station in July 1969. Wigan's workforce gather to board their trains to holiday at the seaside for two weeks.

4. Wallgate and the station at the turn of the 19th century

