Wigan's Woodhouse Lane is the star of the show in these 27 photographs spanning several decades

By Charles Graham
Published 19th Oct 2025, 15:45 BST
Residents, businesses, workers, visitors, places and events on Woodhouse Lane, Springfield and Beech Hill, pictured over many years feature on this retro gallery.

See how many faces you recognise.

Slices of life on Woodhouse Lane in Springfield and Beech Hill

1. Life on Woodhouse Lane over the decades

Slices of life on Woodhouse Lane in Springfield and Beech Hill Photo: STAFF

2. Competitors wringing out after a tug-o-war contest between the Stork Hotel, Marsh Green, and the Victoria Hotel, Up Holland, over the canal on Woodhouse Lane, Springfield in February 1980.The teams raised £200 for Wrightington Hospital Children's Ward

. Photo: Frank Orrell

3. Litter picker Pat Kelly, 61, on Woodhouse Lane, with Sam his trusty Labrador

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

4. Clowns Bar on Woodhouse Lane in 1985

. Photo: GB

