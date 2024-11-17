Winding back the clock: Wigan news and sport in 1983

By Charles Graham
Published 17th Nov 2024, 04:55 GMT
Nuclear missiles were arriving at Greenham Common, racehorse Shergar was kidnapped and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi was a box office hit.

It was 1983 and this gallery gives readers a little taste of what was going on in Wigan at the same time.

1. Wigan events in 1983

2. The St John Fisher High School rugby league team who won the Championship of England Trophy in 1983. On the right is a young Shaun Edwards who was later to become a Wigan legend

3. Wigan Infirmary physio department receive equipment from local fund-raisers

4. Wigan Rugby League club ladies netball team

