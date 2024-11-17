It was 1983 and this gallery gives readers a little taste of what was going on in Wigan at the same time.
1. Wigan events in 1983
. Photo: STAFF
2. The St John Fisher High School rugby league team who won the Championship of England Trophy in 1983. On the right is a young Shaun Edwards who was later to become a Wigan legend
. Photo: STAFF
3. Wigan Infirmary physio department receive equipment from local fund-raisers
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
4. Wigan Rugby League club ladies netball team
. Photo: STAFF
