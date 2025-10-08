13 atmospheric pictures showing readers who and what were making Wigan news in 1971

By Michelle Adamson
Published 8th Oct 2025, 15:45 BST
We have here a selection of pictures, including the opening of a youth club, a cycling group, drama production and tree-planting event, all taken for the Wigan Observer 54 years ago in 1971.

They will take some people right back.

The year is 1971 and Benny Hill's chart topping record "Ernie-the fastest milkman in the west" was parodied by another Ernie at Hanson's Dairy in Britannia Bridge, Ince. Ernie Leyland, aged 46, draws a pint of gold top for workmates and admirer Susan Gibson on Monday December 6th.

1. T1971

The year is 1971 and Benny Hill's chart topping record "Ernie-the fastest milkman in the west" was parodied by another Ernie at Hanson's Dairy in Britannia Bridge, Ince. Ernie Leyland, aged 46, draws a pint of gold top for workmates and admirer Susan Gibson on Monday December 6th. Photo: Frank Orrell

Members of the Wigan branch of the Electrical Trades Union march through Wigan town centre in 1971.

2. 1971

Members of the Wigan branch of the Electrical Trades Union march through Wigan town centre in 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell

Tree planting in Borsdane Wood, Hindley, in 1971.

3. 1971

Tree planting in Borsdane Wood, Hindley, in 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell

Members of the Autumn Tints Cycling Comrades riding in Rivington in 1971.

4. 1971

Members of the Autumn Tints Cycling Comrades riding in Rivington in 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell

