They will take some people right back.
1. T1971
The year is 1971 and Benny Hill's chart topping record "Ernie-the fastest milkman in the west" was parodied by another Ernie at Hanson's Dairy in Britannia Bridge, Ince. Ernie Leyland, aged 46, draws a pint of gold top for workmates and admirer Susan Gibson on Monday December 6th. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1971
Members of the Wigan branch of the Electrical Trades Union march through Wigan town centre in 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1971
Tree planting in Borsdane Wood, Hindley, in 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1971
Members of the Autumn Tints Cycling Comrades riding in Rivington in 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell