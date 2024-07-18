Whether looking for somewhere scenic to enjoy a stroll or attending an event, there is something there to attract people of all ages.
We delved into our archives to see what was happening at Jubilee Park in 2010.
1. A well-earned break for members of Ashton Youth Action volunteer group as they enjoy a fun day at Jubilee Park
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
2. Face painting fun for Amelia Parfitt, with Ashton Youth Action volunteer Amber Rowland, during a fun day at Jubilee Park
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. Susan Judkins, rear, was calling for the installation of toilets at Jubilee Park, pictured in the children's play area with her friend's daughter Phoebe Hutchinson, Roelle Cruickshank and her daughter Ruby Hutton and Lisa Daniels and her son Lewis
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. Coun Paul Tushingham in the children's play area at Jubilee Park, Ashton, where vandals set one of the swing seats and a dustbin on fire
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst