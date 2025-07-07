18 photographs of events and news at Leigh fire station over the years

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 7th Jul 2025, 07:30 BST
As visitors are being welcomed to Leigh fire station for an open day this weekend, we decided to look in our archives at some of the previous events held there over the years.

Charity car washes and open days have been regular occurrences, while there have also been plenty of visits from schools and community groups.

The open day will be held from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and includes demonstrations, food, rides and entertainment.

Events and news at Leigh fire station

Driver Diane Furnival is welcomed by firemen Don Bowker and Sam Davies as she pulls into Leigh fire station for a charity car wash in 1998

Driver Diane Furnival is welcomed by firemen Don Bowker and Sam Davies as she pulls into Leigh fire station for a charity car wash in 1998 Photo: Frank Orrell

Six cadets at Leigh's 316 Squadron Air Cadet corps completed a fire safety course with Leigh fire station as part of their Duke of Edinburgh course in 2010. Pictured with watch manager Andy Shaw are Alastair Walker, cadet staff member Stuart Bate, cadet Connah Kendrick, firefighter Dan Ogden, cadet Katie O'Brien, cadet Jack Glover, firefighter Chris Shepherd and cadet Ciaran Hailwood

Six cadets at Leigh's 316 Squadron Air Cadet corps completed a fire safety course with Leigh fire station as part of their Duke of Edinburgh course in 2010. Pictured with watch manager Andy Shaw are Alastair Walker, cadet staff member Stuart Bate, cadet Connah Kendrick, firefighter Dan Ogden, cadet Katie O'Brien, cadet Jack Glover, firefighter Chris Shepherd and cadet Ciaran Hailwood Photo: Gary Brunskill

Four-year-old Katie Forster dressed for the part for a fire station open day in 1999

Four-year-old Katie Forster dressed for the part for a fire station open day in 1999 Photo: Frank Orrell

