18 pictures from shows by St Michael’s Amateur Dramatic Society

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 15th Aug 2025, 04:55 BST
The Wigan-based St Michael’s Amateur Dramatic Society was founded in 1947 and entertains audiences to this day.

Here is a taste of some of their productions, usually performed at St Michael’s Church Hall in Swinley, over the years.

1. Dress reahearsals for members of St Michael's amateur dramatic society in 1975

. Photo: SUBMITTED

2. St Michael’s Amateur Dramatic Society's panto Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood

. Photo: Submitted

3. Members in costume for a production in 1986

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

4. St Michael’s Amateur Dramatic Society's production of Cinderella, featuring Ugly sisters Rubella (Tom Sturgess) and Salmonella (June Dowd)

. Photo: Submitted

