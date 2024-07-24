We have delved into the Wigan Today archives to look for the people who were making the news in Shevington 26 years ago.
1. Go Ju Ryu Karate sensei Tony Christian, left, receives his 7th dan title for services to karate from British Karate Association chairman Danny Connor during a special ceremony held at Shevington Dojo
. Photo: Tony Hall
2. Diane Faunch, of Park Brook Lane, Shevington, a member of Parbold & District Flower Club, and her mum Cathie with Retrospection, which was to be shown at the National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies' national show in Bournemouth
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. The Reverend Alan Taplin, of Longbrook, Shevington, a retired Methodist minister, who writes humorous stories
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. Johnny Taylor, from Shevington, was to appear in all 13 episodes of TV's The Ward
. Photo: Geoffrey Shryhane