We have delved into Wigan Today’s archives to find 19 photographs from salons, showing hairdressers at work, raising money for charity and even looking after a footballer.
1. Wigan hair salons
Wigan and Leigh College hairdressing students fund-raising for Children in Need. From left, Stephanie Barker, Rebecca Corns, Nicola Kedward and Kate McCaffrey with their tutor Andrea Shawcross Photo: Submitted
2. Wigan hair salons
The foster parents of Sonia Twigg present a trophy in her memory to the winners of the First Year Commercial Day Style competition in the Wigan and Leigh College Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy annual competition. The winner was stylist Laura Wintle with model Laura Gregory Photo: Frank Orrell
3. Wigan hair salons
Premiership football star Robbie Savage was in town having those famous locks styled and coloured by hairdresser Kevin Boyd, of Millionhair, Kenyon Road, Wigan Photo: Paul Greenwood
4. Wigan hair salons
Diane Griffiths, Wigan and Leigh College's regional manager for hairdressing, backs the HSE's latest campaign against dermatitis in the health and beauty industry Photo: Paul Greenwood