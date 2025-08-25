19 pictures taken at Wigan hair salons over the years

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 25th Aug 2025, 15:45 BST
There are probably more places to get your hair done now in Wigan than there’s ever been, with many stylists on hand for customers either wanting a quick trim or new look.

We have delved into Wigan Today’s archives to find 19 photographs from salons, showing hairdressers at work, raising money for charity and even looking after a footballer.

Wigan and Leigh College hairdressing students fund-raising for Children in Need. From left, Stephanie Barker, Rebecca Corns, Nicola Kedward and Kate McCaffrey with their tutor Andrea Shawcross

1. Wigan hair salons

Wigan and Leigh College hairdressing students fund-raising for Children in Need. From left, Stephanie Barker, Rebecca Corns, Nicola Kedward and Kate McCaffrey with their tutor Andrea Shawcross Photo: Submitted

The foster parents of Sonia Twigg present a trophy in her memory to the winners of the First Year Commercial Day Style competition in the Wigan and Leigh College Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy annual competition. The winner was stylist Laura Wintle with model Laura Gregory

2. Wigan hair salons

The foster parents of Sonia Twigg present a trophy in her memory to the winners of the First Year Commercial Day Style competition in the Wigan and Leigh College Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy annual competition. The winner was stylist Laura Wintle with model Laura Gregory Photo: Frank Orrell

Premiership football star Robbie Savage was in town having those famous locks styled and coloured by hairdresser Kevin Boyd, of Millionhair, Kenyon Road, Wigan

3. Wigan hair salons

Premiership football star Robbie Savage was in town having those famous locks styled and coloured by hairdresser Kevin Boyd, of Millionhair, Kenyon Road, Wigan Photo: Paul Greenwood

Diane Griffiths, Wigan and Leigh College's regional manager for hairdressing, backs the HSE's latest campaign against dermatitis in the health and beauty industry

4. Wigan hair salons

Diane Griffiths, Wigan and Leigh College's regional manager for hairdressing, backs the HSE's latest campaign against dermatitis in the health and beauty industry Photo: Paul Greenwood

