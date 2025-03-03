Retro - buildings and scenes
Views of Wigan landmarks in decades past Photo: UGC
The Cherry Garden Hotel on Wigan Lane with the name of James Norris over the door around the turn of the 20th century. Photo: Frank Orrell
Astley Green Colliery in February 1969. The pit closed in 1970 and is now a museum. Photo: Frank Orrell
1966 - Anderton's sewing factory in Millgate is under demolition in the foreground with rows of houses in Bold Street and Low Street behind and the new maisonettes further back as the new Scholes rises in July 1966. Photo: Frank Orrell