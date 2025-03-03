21 photographs of Wigan buildings and scenes from many years ago

By Michelle Adamson
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 15:45 BST
General views of street scenes and well-known buildings in and around Wigan, some still standing and some long gone.

Retro - buildings and scenes

Views of Wigan landmarks in decades past

Views of Wigan landmarks in decades past

The Cherry Garden Hotel on Wigan Lane with the name of James Norris over the door around the turn of the 20th century.

The Cherry Garden Hotel on Wigan Lane with the name of James Norris over the door around the turn of the 20th century. Photo: Frank Orrell

Astley Green Colliery in February 1969. The pit closed in 1970 and is now a museum.

Astley Green Colliery in February 1969. The pit closed in 1970 and is now a museum. Photo: Frank Orrell

1966 - Anderton's sewing factory in Millgate is under demolition in the foreground with rows of houses in Bold Street and Low Street behind and the new maisonettes further back as the new Scholes rises in July 1966.

1966 - Anderton's sewing factory in Millgate is under demolition in the foreground with rows of houses in Bold Street and Low Street behind and the new maisonettes further back as the new Scholes rises in July 1966. Photo: Frank Orrell

