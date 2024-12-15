21 pictures of Pennington Flash from over the decades

By Charles Graham
Published 15th Dec 2024, 15:45 BST
Leigh’s Pennington Flash is one of the borough’s most visited destinations.

Here is a selection of pictures from our archives covering several decades showing the country park and lake’s versatility through the seasons, whether you’re a runner, twitcher, sailor or simple fun-seeker.

.

1. Pennington Flash Country Park over the years

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Sarah Lucas starts the charity run at Pennington Flash Country Park for George Ward

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

3. A youngster plays with toys during a free play day at Pennington Flash

. Photo: GARY KELMAN

Photo Sales
.

4. Chainsaw sculptor Jonathan Cocking crafts a twitcher, complete with binoculars, during the Environment Fair at Pennington Flash Country Park

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Pennington FlashLeigh
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice