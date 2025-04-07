23 photographs taken at Wigan's barber shops in years past

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 7th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
There seem to be more barbers’ shops in Wigan these days than people, so clearly getting groomed is very important to men.

And this delve into the archives finds photographs taken of Wigan’s salons over many years.

Barbers' shops

1. Wigan barbers' shops over the years

Barbers' shops Photo: STAFF

2. Wigan's barber shops

Ian and Shirley Johnson at Barber's Corner, on Manchester Road, Ince Photo: Nick Fairhurst

3. Wigan's barber shops

Ionut Adrianne Buzaetu at Mario Barber Shop, on Wigan Road, Bryn Photo: Michelle Adamson

4. Wigan's barber shops

Joe Shaw from Allan's Barbers, Pemberton Photo: Michelle Adamson

