29 pictures of Wigan comedians and comics visiting the town

By Charles Graham
Published 20th Jan 2025, 15:45 BST
Here’s a picture gallery sure to put a smile on people’s faces: famous comedians on visits to Wigan, plus a few comics who were born here.

Some celebrities were pretty frequent visitors over the years, especially Ken Dodd who nipped over from Knotty Ash.

1. Comedians in Wigan

2. Comedian Frank Carson with a team of Wigan women taking part in an It's a Knockout tournament in 1977

3. Comedian Norman Wisdom promoting a charity golf event at HL Gorner in Ashton in 1999

4. Comedian Ken Dodd arrives to open Sayer's new cake shop in Wigan Market Place in the 1960s.

