Some celebrities were pretty frequent visitors over the years, especially Ken Dodd who nipped over from Knotty Ash.
1. Comedians in Wigan
. Photo: STAFF
2. Comedian Frank Carson with a team of Wigan women taking part in an It's a Knockout tournament in 1977
. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. Comedian Norman Wisdom promoting a charity golf event at HL Gorner in Ashton in 1999
. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. Comedian Ken Dodd arrives to open Sayer's new cake shop in Wigan Market Place in the 1960s.
. Photo: STAFF
