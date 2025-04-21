34 Wigan and Leigh College pictures dating from 1996 to 2000

By Charles Graham
Published 21st Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
Student days for a certain generation will be happily recalled with these pictures from Wigan and Leigh College taken in the second half of the 1990s.

Enjoy!

.

1. Wigan and Leigh College pictures from 1996 to 2000

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. St Trianian's trio Angela Flannigan, left, Tracey Leather and Sally Burns, at a Comic Relief comedy lunch at the Wheel restaurant in Wigan and Leigh College's Pagefield Building. They were students on catering and hospitality courses

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
.

3. Winner of a student chefs catering competition at Wigan and Leigh College, Ian Baxter, right, with other competitors, Matthew Atherton and Stacey Lennon. With them are judges, Brian Ward, Executive Chef and Paul Hoad, Senior Sous Chef, at the new Devere Whites restaurant at the Reebok Stadium in Bolton

. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
.

4. .Wigan College (light kit) in possesion during their 3-1 victory over Garstang in the West Lancs League

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice