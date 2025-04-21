2. St Trianian's trio Angela Flannigan, left, Tracey Leather and Sally Burns, at a Comic Relief comedy lunch at the Wheel restaurant in Wigan and Leigh College's Pagefield Building. They were students on catering and hospitality courses
3. Winner of a student chefs catering competition at Wigan and Leigh College, Ian Baxter, right, with other competitors, Matthew Atherton and Stacey Lennon. With them are judges, Brian Ward, Executive Chef and Paul Hoad, Senior Sous Chef, at the new Devere Whites restaurant at the Reebok Stadium in Bolton
