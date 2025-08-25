40 pictures of Platt Bridge people and events taken in the 20th century

By Charles Graham
Published 25th Aug 2025, 04:55 BST
We have here an intriguing picture album featuring people, places and events in Platt Bridge from many decades of the 20th century.

Do enjoy the trip down Memory Lane!

1. Youngsters from Neville Street in Platt Bridge were appealing for play equipment for their play area in 1999. Pictured, from left are; Nicky Kellie, Rebecca Abbott, Greg Page, Page Dowd, Jordan Kellie,, Chloe Ashton and Nathan Eatock

2. Landlord of the Victoria Hotel on Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge, John Lyon, takes a picture of regulars Arthur Shuttleworth and Horace Waterworth in January 1972.John was a wedding photographer before becoming a licensee

3. Healthy eating mums and children had a picnic at Low Hall School. Pictured is Jack benson with his mum Donna Carney and Catherine Leigh with daughter Laura Kearsley tasting the salads

4. Holy Family fun day, Platt Bridge, in 1995

