Do enjoy the trip down Memory Lane!
1. Youngsters from Neville Street in Platt Bridge were appealing for play equipment for their play area in 1999. Pictured, from left are; Nicky Kellie, Rebecca Abbott, Greg Page, Page Dowd, Jordan Kellie,, Chloe Ashton and Nathan Eatock
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
2. Landlord of the Victoria Hotel on Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge, John Lyon, takes a picture of regulars Arthur Shuttleworth and Horace Waterworth in January 1972.John was a wedding photographer before becoming a licensee
. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. Healthy eating mums and children had a picnic at Low Hall School. Pictured is Jack benson with his mum Donna Carney and Catherine Leigh with daughter Laura Kearsley tasting the salads
. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBAROW
4. Holy Family fun day, Platt Bridge, in 1995
. Photo: gb