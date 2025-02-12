.placeholder image
.

45 pictures covering seven decades of events in Hindley Green

By Charles Graham
Published 12th Feb 2025, 15:45 BST
Many are the photographs we have taken of people, places and events in Hindley Green over the years.

This generous selection stretch back to the 1930s up to the early 2000s.

.

1. A delighted Phil Reid, licensee of The Mechanics Arms at Hindley Green,celebrates his Best Kept Cellar Award from Greenalls Brewery

. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
.

2. Hindley Green Morris Dancers celebrate in 1981

. Photo: GB

Photo Sales
.

3. A weary Carole and Tom Lowe who were losing sleep due to the noise from the Hindley Green industrial estate in 1997

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

Photo Sales
.

4. A huge fire at the Turner Brothers asbestos factory on Leigh Road, Hindley Green, on Wednesday July 11 1979

. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice