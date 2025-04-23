50-plus years of Wigan's Heinz factory staff and events in 41 pictures

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
The HJ Heinz factory at Kitt Green is one of the biggest of its kind in the world and has given work to countless thousands of Wigan workers over the past 56 years.

These photographs remembers its achievements, workers and events over the decades, from the 1950s through to the famous royal visit in 2009 to celebrate the plant’s golden anniversary.

.

1. Kitt Green's Heinz factory over the decades

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Staff at the Heinz factory at Standish enjoy a party before the factory closed in 1981

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

3. Heinz employees in the 1980s

. Photo: GB

Photo Sales
.

4. The trophy-winning HJ Heinz fire brigade at Kitt Green in 1975

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice