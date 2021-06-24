A fashion shoot in Wigan town centre in June 1970

A fashion shoot in Wigan features in these photos from our archives

Take a stroll down Wigan's memory lane with the pictures from the past...

By Henry Widdas, Communities Content Page Manager
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 10:37 pm
Updated Thursday, 24th June 2021, 10:40 pm

Recognise yourself in any of these photos?

1.

A fashion shoot in Wigan town centre in June 1970

Buy photo

2.

A fashion shoot in Wigan town centre in June 1970

Buy photo

3.

Standish dustman Tommy Jones in 1970 on his retirement

Buy photo

4.

Standish dustman Tommy Jones is held aloft by his fellow workers in 1970 at his retirement

Buy photo
Wigan
Home
Page 1 of 1