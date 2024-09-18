.placeholder image
A glimpse of some of Wigan's news back in 1989

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Sep 2024, 04:55 BST
This album of pictures takes readers back three and a half decades as we see what was making Wigan’s news in 1989.

Our photographers had plenty on their hands with big parades, celebrity visits and a changing landscape.

1. Kiddies from a Wigan playschool show the candle holders that they made

. Photo: STAFF

2. Wigan Festival Queens line up

. Photo: STAFF

3. The Mayor of Wigan, Coun David Caley, present long service awards to police

. Photo: STAFF

4. One of the stars of hit television comedy Bread, Joanathan Morris, who played Adrian Boswell, signs autographs after opening a new branch of the Co-operative Bank in Wigan

. Photo: STAFF

