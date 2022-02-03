A Bengal Tiger cub greeted Saturday morning ABC Cinema minors club members in Wigan, to launch the film When the North Wind Blows in 1978
A walk on the wild side for these cinemagoers in Wigan in the 1970s

Take a stroll down Wigan's memory lane with these pictures from the past...

Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 3:45 pm

Wigan TA soldiers during a fire fighting exercise at the Drill Hall in 1978

Wigan St Michael's AODS production of the brothers Grimm Hansel and Gretel in 1978

