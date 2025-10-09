A wonderful collection of 34 pictures featuring Wigan and Leigh College students taken between 1996 and 2000

By Charles Graham
Published 9th Oct 2025, 04:55 BST
Former students and staff of Wigan and Leigh College will love this wallow of a picture retrospective.

The 34 photo shown here were all taken between 1996 and 2000, just showing how frequent our visits were to its buildings.

.

1. St Trianian's trio Angela Flannigan, left, Tracey Leather and Sally Burns, at a Comic Relief comedy lunch at the Wheel restaurant in Wigan and Leigh College's Pagefield Building. They were students on catering and hospitality courses

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
.

2. Winner of a student chefs catering competition at Wigan and Leigh College, Ian Baxter, right, with other competitors, Matthew Atherton and Stacey Lennon. With them are judges, Brian Ward, Executive Chef and Paul Hoad, Senior Sous Chef, at the new Devere Whites restaurant at the Reebok Stadium in Bolton

. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
.

3. The cast of the show Inferno at Wigan and Leigh College.

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

Photo Sales
.

4. Wigan and Leigh College students Lesley Saunders, Louise Banks and Lisa Fillingham who paraded as TV and film stars to raise money for Children in Need

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice