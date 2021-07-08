Jackie Edwards with son Shaun, who would become a Wigan RL legend, ready for the Challenge Cup Final game at Wembley Stadium in May 1971

A young Shaun Edwards features in these Wigan photos from our archives

Take a stroll down Wigan's memory lane with these pictures from the past...

By Henry Widdas, Communities Content Page Manager
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 3:45 pm

Recognise yourself in any of these photos? Let us know if you do!

1.

Jackie Edwards and his son Shaun's tickets for the Challenge Cup Final game at Wembley Stadium in May 1971

2.

A Wigan Post feature on the price of food shopping sees shopper Mrs Phyllis Bryant pictured with her 1970s basket of items

3.

Mayor of Wigan, CounJoseph Albert Eckersley, is pictured centre with excited members of Ince Youth Club enjoying their summer play scheme.in 1976

4.

Members of Ashton's Trinity Girls Band pictured in 1976

