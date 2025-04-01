Let’s call it a draw: they are both great.

And it’s at about this time of year, when the weather is warming up, that they both come into their own and visitor numbers start to mount.

We’ve had a look through the Wigan Today archives and produced a variety of pictures featuring both locations as backdrops to all kinds of events and goings-on during the month of April in years past.

1 . College students at Haigh Woodland Park Winstanley College students (left to right: Lisa, Sophie, Alex, Becky, James and David) enjoy a picnic in the April break at Haigh Hall in 2007 Photo: Paul Greenwood

2 . April Fool's joke This is Mesnes Park in 1977 when someone - with a bit of photographic trickery - played an April Fool's joke by seeming to move the famous Francis Sharp-Powell statue into bandstand Photo: submitted

3 . Byrchall High Leavers Ball It's April 2010 and Brychall High School is holding its leavers' ball at Haigh Hall. Pictured are (left to right): April McGoldrick, Stephanie Cunnliffe, Abigail Mills, Rebecca Donovan and Jessie Johnstone Photo: Paul Greenwood