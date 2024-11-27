Bird's eye: aerial pictures taken of Wigan in 2007

By Gary Brunskill and Michelle Adamson
Published 27th Nov 2024, 15:45 BST
Some fabulous aerial photographs in and around Wigan, taken by our photographer from a small aeroplane flying over the skies of Wigan in 2007.

See how many local landmarks you can spot from these unusual vantage points.

Standish with a view of High Street and the crossroads

1. 2007

Standish with a view of High Street and the crossroads Photo: staff

Photo Sales
View over Martland Mill, former Wigan Post and Wigan Observer offices, which is now a hotel with a large pond and surrounding businesses.

2. 2007

View over Martland Mill, former Wigan Post and Wigan Observer offices, which is now a hotel with a large pond and surrounding businesses. Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Over the village of Billinge

3. 2007

Over the village of Billinge Photo: staff

Photo Sales
View over Billinge, Main Street.

4. 2007

View over Billinge, Main Street. Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice