It’s a fact that more people take part in fishing in the UK than any other sport. And here is a gallery from the Wigan Today archives showing local people enjoying angling, celebrating catches, raising money and receiving prizes.

We hope this nets a few memories for readers.

1. Wigan anglers over the decades

2. Trophy winners at the Wigan police junior angling competition in 1984

3. A catch at Wigan Council for Voluntary Youth Service's fishing team challenge

4. Fish removed by stunning, from the Leeds Liverpool Cana while renovation work was carried out are, from left, vice-president of Wigan Angling Assocition Adrian Wilson, secretary Gerry Wilson and committee member Graham Carrey.

