Christmases in Wigan between the 1960s and '80s

By Michelle Adamson
Published 19th Dec 2024, 15:45 BST
Santa has been a very regular visitor to Wigan over the decades. Here he is, captured on film, at various festive events in the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s.

RETRO Christmas

-

1. 1970s

- Photo: staff

1979 - Christmas at the children's ward Wigan Infirmary

2. 1979

1979 - Christmas at the children's ward Wigan Infirmary

Father Christmas is swamped as he arrives at Oxleys store on Station Road, Wigan, in 1971.

3. 1971

Father Christmas is swamped as he arrives at Oxleys store on Station Road, Wigan, in 1971. Photo: STAFF

-

4. 1970s

- Photo: staff

