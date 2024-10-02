Classroom memories: dozens of Wigan St Thomas More High pictures 1960s to 2000s

By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 04:55 GMT
A housing estate now occupies the land where St Thomas More RC High School in Newtown stood until 2007.

But many will be the past pupils still in the area and the Wigan Today archives have plenty of pictorial reminders of pupils, staff, visitors and events there over the decades, going back to the early 1960s through to its final days and after.

1. St Thomas More High School, Newtown

. Photo: STAFF

2. The launch of crime prevention rugby cards took place at the JJB Stadium with pupils from St Thomas More the first to see the new collectables. Pupils Michael Stewart, Claire Latham, Ayesha Baldwin and Domonic Risley are pictured with Warriors Wes Davies and Brett Dallas along with sponsors Mick Hannon, Chief Supt Peter Owen, Harry Holden, and Henry Wood

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

3. St Thomas pupils with some of the trophies on offer at the school's annual prize day in 1967

. Photo: Archives

4. St Thomas More High School girls badminton team in 1977

. Photo: Archives

