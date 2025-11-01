What's on in Wigan (November 3-9)

Dazzling fireworks and smiling families feature in these 19 Wigan Bonfire Night pictures from over the years

By Charles Graham
Published 1st Nov 2025, 04:55 GMT
There will be fantastic fireworks displays and bonfires burning brightly over the coming days as Guy Fawkes Night parties take place all over Wigan.

We thought we’d give you a taste of things to come with a gallery from Bonfire Nights from decades past in Wigan, including several from a Haigh Woodland Park spectacular more than a decade ago.

.

1. Rhys and Isobel Stirling, nine and four, with sparklers at Heigh Woodland Park's bonfire and fireworks in 2013

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
.

2. A group of enterprising Wigan lads build their bonfire on waste land in 1970

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

3. Fairground rides at Haigh Woodland Park's 2013 bonfire and fireworks display

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
.

4. Richard Owen and son Alfie, four, atthe 2013 Haigh Woodland Park bonfire and fireworks display

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice