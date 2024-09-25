Digging up the past: pictures Wigan folk on the farm over the years

By Charles Graham
Published 25th Sep 2024, 04:55 BST
Our latest visit to the Wigan Today picture archives takes us down on the farm and all things agricultural.

These library images from over the decades featuring farms, farmers, their animals and wares, plus visitors.

1. Alison Thorpe, husband Dane, son Adam and niece Shannon Thorpe at Amberswood Ince Farm with battery hens that they had rescued

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

2. Harrison McGregor's Albion Works, Leigh, farm machinery manufacturers

. Photo: Send in

3. Gemma Alker, mum Susan, dad John and brother Richard, of Swiftgate Farm, Winstanley Road, Billinge, are pictured at new livery stables which were made possible by a £19,000 Rural Enterprise Scheme grant from Defra

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

4. Yvonne Brown with her award-winning Kerry Hill yearling ewe at Haigh, Aspull and Blackrod Agricultural Show, Windmill Farm, Haigh

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
